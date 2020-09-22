JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

