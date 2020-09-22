Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.30) to GBX 5,745 ($75.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

LON:JDG traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,100 ($66.64). 12,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358. The company has a market cap of $320.24 million and a PE ratio of 28.36. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 48.30 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,152 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,908.15.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

