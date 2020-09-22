Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on October 16th

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JGC stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and a P/E ratio of 56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.83. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

