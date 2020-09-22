Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.94 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

