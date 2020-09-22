Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Posts Earnings Results

Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Katoro Gold stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 4,904,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,729. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.02. Katoro Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

