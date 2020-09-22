Kava.io One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.50 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and $12.50 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00019742 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002523 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

