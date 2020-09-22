Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Trading Down 1.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.69. 81,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 236,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KZIA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 467.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

