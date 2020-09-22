KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.67

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 62147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,382,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

