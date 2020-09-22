KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 53,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

