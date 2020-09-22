Kcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.05 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and $16.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

