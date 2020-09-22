Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $653.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 16,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,033 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

