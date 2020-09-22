KekCoin Market Cap Achieves $119,653.98 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $119,653.98 and approximately $21.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KekCoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006154 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039199 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00015953 BTC.

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

