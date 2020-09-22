Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 317,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.6575155 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$119,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,940,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,985,538.10. Insiders have acquired 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200 over the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

