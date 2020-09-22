Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,843. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 686,785 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

