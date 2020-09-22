Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.28. Kidoz shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 price objective on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10,248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kidoz Company Profile (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.