Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball International by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

