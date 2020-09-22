Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

