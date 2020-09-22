Kin Trading Down 14.1% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Allbit and Mercatox. Kin has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $32,918.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00230748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.01403282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00185623 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

