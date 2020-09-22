King DAG Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. King DAG has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $4.08 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00226686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.01398482 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00195443 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

