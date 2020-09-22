KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.46

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 529677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

