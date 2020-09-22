KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.

About KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.