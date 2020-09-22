Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 190,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 190,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 35,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 36,307 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $107,468.72.

On Thursday, September 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 25,412 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $75,219.52.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 114,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

