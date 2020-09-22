Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $9.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

