Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

