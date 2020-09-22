Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.35. Kintara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

About Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

