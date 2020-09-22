Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.77 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Kleros has a market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

