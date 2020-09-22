Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Kyocera (NASDAQ:KYOCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -59.04% -65.68% -43.72% Kyocera 6.41% 3.92% 3.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $29.52 million 3.66 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -3.43 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.42 $991.03 million $2.74 20.97

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kopin and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Kyocera beats Kopin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.