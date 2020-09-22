Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $426.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $430.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $474.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,574. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

