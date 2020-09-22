Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.02. Koppers reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,574. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 127.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

