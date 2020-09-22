Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,447. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.