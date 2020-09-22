Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

KFY stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

