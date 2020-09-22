Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 494.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,050 shares of company stock worth $799,269. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.