Kuende Price Hits $0.0002 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $169,550.99 and $77.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.04430464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.