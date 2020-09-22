KZ Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. KZ Cash has a market cap of $4,512.89 and $20.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004956 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

