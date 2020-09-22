Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 193,226 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

