LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0325 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $46,557.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.65 or 0.04387590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

