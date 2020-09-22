Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:LTG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 2,117,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

