Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 6.1%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.19. 669,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 264,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $121,757,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $69,338,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $51,007,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $27,664,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $15,542,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.