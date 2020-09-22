Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

PCVX stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.