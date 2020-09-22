Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.06

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 2795402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

