Level01 Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Level01 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

