LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Tops $993,848.20

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. LHT has a market cap of $993,848.20 and approximately $100.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.