Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 1.2%

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

