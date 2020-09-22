LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.1%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17,750.00 and last traded at $17,775.00. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,800.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get LICT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17,873.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16,980.67.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.