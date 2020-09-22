Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LGND. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $89.97 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

