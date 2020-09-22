LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $333,658.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $333,658.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.04419785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.