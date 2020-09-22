Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,965. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.