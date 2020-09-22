Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LCTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,534. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

