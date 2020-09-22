Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 23rd. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.