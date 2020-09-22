Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $595,062.96 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $595,062.96 and $134,455.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

